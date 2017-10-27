Video, photos: New Fry’s Marketplace opens in Apache Junction

(Video by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newspapers)
Hundreds line up early for the 7 a.m. Oct. 27 opening of the new Fry’s Marketplace, 150 E. Old West Highway in Apache Junction. (Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newspapers)
The doors are open and hundreds who lined up early enter the new Fry’s Marketplace, 150 E. Old West Highway in Apache Junction. (Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newspapers)
Fry’s Marketplace, 150 E. Old West Highway in Apache Junction, on Oct. 27 presented a check for $5,000 to Principal Larry LaPrise for Apache Junction High School. (Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newspapers)
Fry’s Marketplace, 150 E. Old West Highway in Apache Junction, on Oct. 27 presented a check for $5,000 to Central Arizona College. (Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newspapers)
Mayor Jeff Serdy and Fry’s Store Manager Bob Zimmerman prepare to cut the ribbon in a ceremony marking the store’s opening at 150 E. Old West Highway in Apache Junction. (Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newspapers)
After the ribbon-cutting ceremony. (Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newspapers)
Melissa Ballard provides samples of cheese danish and pumpkin loaf Oct. 27 at the new Fry’s Marketplace, 150 E. Old West Highway in Apache Junction. (Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newspapers)
Sushi and more at the new Fry’s Marketplace, 150 E. Old West Highway in Apache Junction. (Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newspapers)
David Wells and Janine Whelen cook samples at the grand opening Oct. 27 at the new Fry’s Marketplace, 150 E. Old West Highway in Apache Junction. (Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newspapers)
At the new Fry’s Marketplace, 150 E. Old West Highway in Apache Junction. (Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newspapers)
Inside the new Fry’s Marketplace, 150 E. Old West Highway in Apache Junction. (Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newspapers)
The wine bar at the new Fry’s Marketplace, 150 E. Old West Highway in Apache Junction. (Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newspapers)
Inside the new Fry’s Marketplace, 150 E. Old West Highway in Apache Junction. (Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newspapers)
Fry’s celebrated the grand opening of its newest Marketplace Store at 150 E. Old West Highway in Apache Junction the morning of Friday, Oct. 27. Local dignitaries, community partners and Fry’s management participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony that same morning.
The new store’s amenities and services include:
•Wine bar with a wine steward to assist with a wine selection or serve a local craft beer.
•A Murray’s Cheese shop featuring an array of cheeses from around the world.
•A full-service sushi station offering fresh, made-to-order sushi.
•Chef-inspired bistro with seasonal offerings and Pan Asian, fresh rotisserie chicken, fresh salad bar, olive/anti-pasta bar and made-to-order meals.
•A pizza oven serving pizza 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
•Expanded selection of natural, gluten-free and organic products throughout the store.
•Apparel department with name-brand clothing, shoes and accessories for the entire family.
•Starbucks Coffee – open at 5 a.m.
•Fuel center with nine pumping stations that can service up to 18 vehicles at a time. The fuel center will be open 24 hours a day.
•ClickList gives customers the opportunity to order groceries online and pick up curbside at the store. Customers make a shopping list at frysfood.com/clicklist, select a pick-up time/date and place an order (including same-day service, if desired). When it’s time, drive up to a pick-up location and a Fry’s associate will bring out the specially-picked order. Customers can start ordering groceries on ClickList starting Nov. 7 from this location. First day the service will be live for pick-up is Nov. 10.
The new Fry’s Marketplace Store is 124,693 square feet. It is managed by Bob Zimmerman, who has been with Fry’s for 32 years, serving in various leadership roles including store manager. The Fry’s is open 5 a.m.-11 p.m. seven days a week.
For more information about Fry’s or ClickList, visit the company’s website at www.frysfood.com. Fry’s is a division of the Kroger Co. (Fry’s also is available on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.)
