Two liquor licenses to be discussed at June 6 meeting

Two public hearings are planned at the Tuesday, June 6, meeting of the Apache Junction City Council. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. The meeting agenda is at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx. The hearings are for:
•a special event liquor license for 2DaRescue for a June 17 fundraiser at 2910 W. Apache Trail. The council is slated to make a recommendation for approval or denial to be forwarded to the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control.
•a new license, limited liability company, series 18 liquor license for Cobbs Restaurant at 944 W. Apache Trail. This item was continued from the May 16 regular meeting. The council is slated to make a recommendation for approval or denial to be forwarded to the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control.
