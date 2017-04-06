Tucson’s Barrio Brewing Co. expanding to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport; hiring fair April 6-8

Tucson’s Barrio Brewing Company is expanding to the Valley with a 3,800-square-foot space at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway airport on April 29, according to a press release.
As many as 70 positions are up for grabs for qualified candidates, among them cooks, servers, bartenders, dishwashers and managers, and applicants are invited to come down and make an impression from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, April 6 through Saturday April 8 at the airport location, 5803 S. Sossaman No. 45 in Mesa. In-person, walk-in interviews are welcome, according to the release.
The business will have 125 seats with 12 beers on tap – six seasonal flavors matched with six counter-top regulars. The location is expected to feature many of Barrio’s mainstay offerings, such as the Diane Burger and Barrio Blonde brew, as well as a number of additions, including an all-new breakfast menu. There will be community dining tables, televisions, shuffleboard, and cold craft brews.
The business will be open 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 6 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Visit BarrioBrewingMesa.com or follow along on Facebook.