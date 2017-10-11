Tru-Star to manage Sunrise at Gold Canyon Ranch

Tru-Star Management Solutions LLC, a Chandler-based homeowner association management firm, has been selected to provide full community management services to Sunrise at Gold Canyon Ranch Homeowners’ Association effective Oct. 1, according to a press release.
The community is just north of U.S. Highway 60 off of South King’s Ranch Road and East Sunrise Sky Drive.
“We are thrilled to welcome the Sunrise at Gold Canyon Ranch under professional management and are looking forward to a long and successful partnership with the community,” Jodi Webster, co-founder of Tru-Star Management Solutions, said in the release.
The HOA board of directors was looking for a management company that could provide personal service to its members, as well as an experienced community manager to successfully lead and support their initiatives, according to the release.
“Having years of experience managing single-family communities here locally in Arizona, and our passion for providing personal service to the homeowners we serve, Tru-Star Management Solutions was the ideal partner for this community,” Ms. Webster said in the release.
Sunrise at Gold Canyon Ranch consists of 161 single-family homes. There is a community park, natural desert landscaping, and mountain views, according to the release.
Tru-Star Management Solutions is a full-service, boutique HOA management firm specializing in providing high-level, personal service to community associations. For more information, visit www.trustarmgmt.com.