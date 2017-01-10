Photo: Superstition Trail Rides celebrates joining chamber with ribbon-cutting
Special to the Independent
Superstition Trail Rides on Jan. 6 celebrated joining the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The business, 6224 E. 34th Ave. in Apache Junction, has horses for every level of rider, according to www.superstitiontrailrides.com. The business phone number is 602-316-0248. For more information on the chamber, 567 W. Apache Trail, go to www.ajchamber.com.
