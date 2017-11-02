Photo: Superstition Shadow Ranch Casita new business near Apache Junction

The Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce marked the Nov. 1 grand opening of Superstition Shadow Ranch Casita, 5136 E. 10th Ave. in unincorporated Pinal County near Apache Junction, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The lodging casita is at the base of the Superstition Mountain with many things to do such as horseback riding (offered locally), hiking and biking, according to a press release.
Call 207-716-6440 or visit www.superstitionshadowranchcasita.com to schedule a tour or make a reservation.
For more information on the chamber, go to www.ajchamber.com.