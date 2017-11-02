Photo: Superstition Shadow Ranch Casita new business near Apache Junction

Nov 2nd, 2017 · by · Comments:

(Photo courtesy of Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce)

The Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce marked the Nov. 1 grand opening of Superstition Shadow Ranch Casita, 5136 E. 10th Ave. in unincorporated Pinal County near Apache Junction, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

 

The lodging casita is at the base of the Superstition Mountain with many things to do such as horseback riding (offered locally), hiking and biking, according to a press release.

Call 207-716-6440 or visit www.superstitionshadowranchcasita.com to schedule a tour or make a reservation.

For more information on the chamber, go to www.ajchamber.com.

Tags:

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie