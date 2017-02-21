Superstition Mountains Regional Business Alliance signs up member No. 100

The Superstition Mountains Regional Business Alliance has grown to 100 members.
SMRBA’s 100th member is a local company specializing in social media and marketing headed by Krysta Paffrath. Ms. Paffrath is a six-year native to Apache Junction, having grown up in Mesa. A graduate of ASU, she has a degree in technical communications, which started her passion for social media marketing, according to a press release.
Most recently Ms. Paffrath has been the communications manager for the Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo Committee and also handles the marketing for the Handlebar Pub and Grill.
“With a few years experience under my belt I am extremely proud and honored to be a part of SMRBA. There are some truly amazing people in this organization. I can’t wait to see how I can help this group grow beyond its expectations and in turn, do some growing myself,” Ms, Paffrath said in the release.
“Our group is excited to reach this milestone and we look forward to even more growth this year. We are thrilled to have Krysta as a member, along with her passion and assistance in growing our group,” Mike Lamb, SMRBA’s marketing manager and managing member, said in the release.
Now in its second year, SMRBA is focused and committed to helping area member business owners, managers and entrepreneurs market and promote their businesses better, according to the release.
To reach Ms. Paffrath, call 480-580-4037. To reach SMRBA, call 480-630-1394 or visit www.smrba.com.