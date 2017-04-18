Superstition Mountains Regional Business Alliance plans ‘Business After Dark,’ advertising events

Superstition Mountains Regional Business Alliance is having two events in April and both are open to the public. The next quarterly Business After Dark networking dinner and balloon launch is April 21 at the Handlebar Pub and Grill, 650 W. Apache Trail in Apache Junction. Dinner is $15 for SMRBA members and $20 for non-members. Members and guests are invited to mingle, eat and enjoy an evening of networking and fun. Anyone interested in knowing more about this business alliance is invited to attend.
SMRBA is also having a Lunchtime Learning Workshop about using Facebook advertising for business 1:30 a.m.-1 p.m. April 19 at Empowerment Systems, 2066 W. Apache Trail in Apache Junction. Bring own lunch. WiFi is available.
SMRBA was created to help local and regional business owners market and promote their brand, products and services more effectively and to put the fun back in their business. Discover more information at www.SMRBA.com or call 480-630-1394. Whether a business is retail, home-based or nonprofit, SMRBA offers to help the business grow.