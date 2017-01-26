SRP ranked first in west large segment by business customers

In a study issued by J.D. Power, Salt River Project ranks highest in customer satisfaction for business electric service among large electricity providers in the West Region for the fourth consecutive year – the seventh time in the last eight years SRP has been ranked highest in this segment, according to a press release.
SRP’s overall customer satisfaction index was 797 out of a possible 1,000 points in the 2016 Calendar-Year Electric Business Customer Satisfaction Study – a 50-point performance increase from last year. SRP scored highest among large electric providers in the West in four of the six customer satisfaction factors: Power Quality and Reliability, Corporate Citizenship, Billing and Payment and Communications.
The 2016 calendar-year electric business customer satisfaction study rankings from the J.D. Power study are based on interviews with representatives of more than 20,500 U.S. businesses that spend an average of $200 or more a month on electricity. The western region covers Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.
SRP is the largest provider of electricity to the greater Phoenix metropolitan area, providing service to more than 1 million customers. SRP also is the metropolitan area’s largest supplier of water, delivering about 800,000 acre-feet annually to agricultural, urban and municipal water users.
J.D. Power’s news release about the 2016 Calendar-Year Electric Business Customer Satisfaction Study is available at http://www.jdpower.com/press-releases/jd-power-2016-calendar-year-electric-utility-business-customer-satisfaction-study