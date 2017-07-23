Southwestern Eye Center in Apache Junction part of new partnership

American Vision Partners, an ophthalmic management company, has partnered with Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center and Southwestern Eye Center, according to a press release.
Southwestern Eye Center has a site in Apache Junction at 110 S. Idaho Road. No. 160.
Headquartered in Arizona, American Vision Partners will help its affiliated practices deliver patient care and attract and retain the best providers and staff, according to the release.
As part of the new strategic partnership, BDP and Southwestern will continue to serve patients under its existing brands, while also benefiting from new opportunities to collaborate as part of the American Vision Partners alliance. Patients should expect to see their current doctors and have access to all of the same services at their local centers with an improved experience. Over time, patients and payors will benefit from the addition of new services, the opportunity to schedule appointments closer to home, reduced wait times as part of a larger provider base and greater efficiency in the scheduling and billing processes. American Vision Partners will support its affiliated practices in offering multi-specialty care while improving and tracking qualitative care metrics, according to the release.
American Vision Partners Board of Directors appointed Kyle A. Bohannon to lead the business as president and CEO.
“American Vision Partners was borne out of a collective goal to become the leader in the ophthalmology industry and we are proud to have launched with such established brands,” Mr. Bohannon said in the release. “Barnet Dulaney Perkins and Southwestern are synonymous with quality ophthalmic care. We will continue to enhance the quality of care provided at all of our centers and sharing the best practices of these two great organizations. Our goal is to maximize our shared opportunities to build a platform that can grow aggressively, while adding new services, exceptional providers and convenient locations. By executing on a very disciplined growth strategy, we will bring our outstanding patient service and exceptional medical outcomes to more patients who need our care nationwide.”
Mr. Bohannon previously worked as president and CEO of FastMed Urgent Care, according to the release.