SMRBA business alliance has second anniversary

The Superstition Mountains Regional Business Alliance on Sept. 5 celebrated its second anniversary.
SMRBA was started as a regional group by several local business owners in 2015 to help members enhance their marketing and promotion. The group is now closing in on 120 members, according to a press release.
Member benefits include a weekly morning networking group, which now meets in both Apache Junction and Queen Creek, with additional chapter meetings planned for Mesa, Tempe and Scottsdale.
In Apache Junction, SMRBA meets 8-9 a.m. Thursdays at the Village Inn, 575 W. Apache Trail.
“Our growth is fueled by our members’ desire to grow their own businesses. We’re excited to see how we’ve made an impact on the local business community and we have some exciting things planned for our third year,” Mike Lamb, SMRBA’s marketing manager, said in the release.
A SMRBA member promotion is under way to help the group reach 200 members. Members Mike Lamb from SKY 7 Radio and Rich Camargo with Tiara Bella have committed to forego getting haircuts until SMRBA reaches that member goal, according to the release. To announce and celebrate that 200-member milestone Mr. Lamb and Mr. Camargo will get their haircuts at SMBRA members’ Plaza Barber in Apache Junction and The Salon at Gold Canyon.
To reach SMRBA or for more information about membership, call 480-630-1394 or visit www.smrba.com.