Shell in Apache Junction seeks liquor license

The Apache Junction City Council at a meeting July 18 is slated to discuss an application for an interim permit, new license, limited liability company, series 10 liquor license for Shell No. 1621 at 1571 W. Apache Trail.
The council is to make a recommendation to the for approval or denial to the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control.
Public hearings required by applicable law shall be conducted by the council and any person shall be given the opportunity to speak. All remarks shall be addressed to the council as a whole and not to any member thereof. Such remarks shall be limited to five minutes unless additional time is granted by the mayor. This time limitation shall not apply to applicants and their agents appearing before the
council, according to the agenda at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.