Superstition Mountains Community Facilities District purchases adjacent parcel from Pinal County

The Superstition Mountains Community Facilities District No. 1 has purchased property adjacent to the wastewater treatment facility, 5661 S. Ironwood Drive, from Pinal County.
The 7.59-acre parcel was bought for $45,100 during a March 14 surplus land auction held by Pinal County. The property is landlocked with no legal access and is bordered by the sewer district facilities, the Central Arizona Project canal and Arizona state land, according to a press release.
The sewer district plans to use the land for the future expansion of the district’s recharge facilities, which allows treated water to be recycled and put back into the aquifer for future generations, according to the release.
The Superstition Mountains Community Facilities District is an independent, public, nonprofit entity developed solely for the benefit of its customers and the Apache Junction community to operate and maintain a regional system for the collection, transport and treatment of sewage from the properties existing within its boundaries. The website is http://www.smcfd.org/.