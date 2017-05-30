Sandra Russell attends financial advisors forum

May 30th, 2017 · by · Comments:

Sandra J. Russell

Sandra J. Russell of Apache Junction, a Modern Woodmen of America representative, has completed a five‑day educational program at Modern Woodmen’s home office in Rock Island, Illinois.

The program focused on comprehensive financial services for families and small businesses. Using a computer software program, participants studied the impact of social security benefits and inflation on financial plans. In addition, attendees learned the benefits of incorporating mutual funds and variable products, where appropriate, when evaluating financial needs and goals.

Founded in 1883, Modern Woodmen of America touches lives and secures futures. The fraternal financial services organization offers financial products and fraternal member benefits to individuals and families throughout the U.S.

Tags:

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie