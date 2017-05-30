Sandra Russell attends financial advisors forum

Sandra J. Russell of Apache Junction, a Modern Woodmen of America representative, has completed a five‑day educational program at Modern Woodmen’s home office in Rock Island, Illinois.
The program focused on comprehensive financial services for families and small businesses. Using a computer software program, participants studied the impact of social security benefits and inflation on financial plans. In addition, attendees learned the benefits of incorporating mutual funds and variable products, where appropriate, when evaluating financial needs and goals.
Founded in 1883, Modern Woodmen of America touches lives and secures futures. The fraternal financial services organization offers financial products and fraternal member benefits to individuals and families throughout the U.S.