Road construction work near new Fry’s in Apache Junction
The construction firm building the new Fry’s will be doing work on Idaho Road, north of Old West Highway, through May 26. Since May 15 it has been putting down concrete and a right-turn lane into the future shopping center. During the construction, northbound Idaho Road will be narrowed to one lane. Since it is a state road, it is ADOT jurisdiction, according to a city of Apache Junction press release.
