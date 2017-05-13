Apache Junction chamber hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for What-A-Mess Professional Dog Grooming
(Special to the Independent)
The Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce welcomed What-A-Mess Professional Dog Grooming with a ribbon-cutting ceremony April 24 at the business, 1990 W. Apache Trail Suite No. 2. Call 480-983-4090 for an appointment at What-A-Mess Professional Dog Grooming. The website is http://emilynielsen.doodlekit.com/home. For more information on the chamber, go to www.ajchamber.com.
