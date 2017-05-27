Rezoning OK’d at Hughes Place subdivision in Apache Junction

The Apache Junction City Council at a meeting May 16 voted to approve a corrective rezoning of Hughes Place subdivision on Ocotillo Drive between West First Avenue and West Broadway Avenue from medium density single-family residential, conventional housing permitted (rs-10) to medium/high density single-family residential by planned development, conventional housing permitted.
The rezoning corrected non-conforming lots, setbacks, and lot widths through the use of a Planned Development Overlay for this subdivision that has been incorrectly zoned dating back to the city’s incorporation, according to the meeting agenda at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.