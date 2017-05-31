Rezoning OK’d at Evelyn subdivision in Apache Junction

The Apache Junction City Council at a meeting May 16 voted 6-0 to approve a corrective rezoning of Evelyn subdivision from medium density single-family residential, conventional home permitted to medium/high density single-family residential by planned development, conventional home permitted.
The Evelyn subdivision is on Main Drive between West First Avenue and West Broadway Avenue.
The purpose of the rezoning was to correct non-conforming lots, setbacks, and lot widths through the use of a Planned Development Overlay for this subdivision that has been incorrectly zoned dating back to the city’s incorporation, according to the meeting agenda at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.