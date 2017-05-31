Rezoning OK’d at Evelyn subdivision in Apache Junction

May 31st, 2017 · by · Comments:

The Apache Junction City Council at a meeting May 16 voted 6-0 to approve a corrective rezoning of Evelyn subdivision from medium density single-family residential, conventional home permitted to medium/high density single-family residential by planned development, conventional home permitted.

The Evelyn subdivision is on Main Drive between West First Avenue and West Broadway Avenue.

The purpose of the rezoning was to correct non-conforming lots, setbacks, and lot widths through the use of a Planned Development Overlay for this subdivision that has been incorrectly zoned dating back to the city’s incorporation, according to the meeting agenda at  https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.

Tags:

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie