Read this week’s entire newspaper online
Stopped by http://apachejunctionindependent.com recently?
Each Wednesday the Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent newspaper’s entire edition is available online at http://apachejunctionindependent.az.newsmemory.com/.
Sign up for the daily e-newsletter to keep up on what is new at the website at http://apachejunctionindependent.com/enewsletter/.
Interested in the history of Apache Junction? Check out http://apachejunctionindependent.com/section/history/.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.