Salt River Project receives final approval for proposed Price Road corridor power line project

The Arizona Corporation Commission granted approval Sept. 12 of a certificate of environmental compatibility for a power line project that will ensure economic development in the Chandler area known as the Price Road Corridor, according to a press release.
The approval, by a unanimous vote, is the final step of the application submitted by Salt River Project to the ACC that allows for undergrounding a portion of the route for a double-circuit, 230-kilovolt power line that will be constructed from the existing Knox Substation to a new RS-27 substation.
The PRC project will provide 4.8 miles of a new overhead transmission line from the Knox Substation to the RS-27 substation and will run generally along the south side of the Loop 202 freeway and then adjacent to the Gila River Indian Community boundary north of the new substation site. A portion of the line will be placed underground with the city of Chandler paying the difference between building the line overhead – SRP’s standard – and the added cost of putting the lines underground.
“We are pleased to be able to move forward with this critical infrastructure that will ensure the continued growth of the Price Road Corridor area,” John Coggins, SRP senior director of power delivery, said in the release.
For complete project information, visit PriceRoadCorridor.com or call 602-236-2872.
SRP is a community-based not-for-profit public power utility, serving more than one million customers in Maricopa and Pinal counties.