Pollack study shows hotel demand growing

A recently released study by Elliott Pollack and Co. (http://www.arizonaeconomy.com) provides some good news based on Pinal County’s economic development efforts over the past two years, according to a press release.
Pollack’s survey –“Lodging Market Study Pinal County, Arizona” – provides an insight to what kind of demand will exist for hotel rooms in the interstates 8 and 10 general area.
“It is anticipated that demand for hotel rooms from Lucid Motors and Attesa will likely be accommodated by the existing inventory of hotel properties in central Pinal County. Dreamport Village will likely demand the addition of 500 to 750 off-site hotel rooms to the market area in addition to the 500 rooms planned in the first phase of the project,” the study concluded.
“You will notice that this survey did not look at the county as a whole,” Pinal County Economic Development Program Manager Tim Kanavel said in the release. “We really wanted to focus in on the western Pinal County area since the announcement of Lucid, Attesa and Dreamport Villages. While we have enough inventory now, it is quite apparent by this study that we will need to be on the lookout for some higher-end hotel properties such as a Marriott or a Hyatt (that) may want to locate here.”
The study compares Pinal County’s amount of lodging versus larger areas. With 24 hotels and 2,200 rooms, the county is seen as small. Overall the county has a two percent share of rooms statewide versus 3.5 percent in the Greater Phoenix area. Most of the room occupancies come from local employers and businesses rather than leisure stays.
“I look at this study and I see the good news that we are going to see increase ddemand for higher resort-like places here on the western side of Pinal County,” said Pinal County Board of Supervisors Chairman Steve Miller. “But I also see areas that we need to redouble our efforts in getting the word out about what we have in Pinal County right now. We have some very good areas for tourism, but they are not translating into overnight stays. I’d like to see that number rise in the next five years.”
The study also pointed out that only 6.7 percent of tourism spending comes from hotel stays, whereas Maricopa County finds over 55 percent of tourism spending comes from hotel and resort stays.
“I’m not really surprised at that number,” County Manager Greg Stanley said in the release. “All you have to do is see what happened this recently in Glendale with the NCAA Final Four. Basketball fans from across the country came here to watch the finals. Those type of events really inflate the tourism numbers for Maricopa County. What we are looking for is to get the attention of those fans, whether it be for a special event or for a vacation and try to bring them here to see what we have.”
The idea of luring tourists away from the concrete jungle of the metropolitan Phoenix area is not out of the realm of possibility for Pinal County.
“We know what our competition is,” Mr. Kanavel said. “What we have to figure out is how to market our tourism assets to the visitors so they don’t think they are bound to go to the Grand Canyon or Sedona. We have plenty to do here and the best part is that it’s much easier to get here than to haul up I-17. I think we’re going to be in the conversation very soon. We could become the Orlando of the West.”