Photo: Kneaders Bakery and Café ribbon-cutting ceremony
(Photo courtesy of Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce)
The Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce on Aug. 28 held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome new member Kneaders Bakery and Café, 1142 S. Signal Butte Road in Mesa. Kneaders Bakery and Café uses only natural, wholesome ingredients to create freshly baked breads, sandwiches, pastries, soups and salads. The bakery at Signal Butte Road and Southern Avenue is locally owned and operated by Dustin Jones, according to a press release. The business phone number is 480-543-1060. For more information on the chamber, go to www.ajchamber.com.
