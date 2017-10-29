Photo: Chamber ribbon-cutting ceremony at Arizona Dermatology

The Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce welcomed Arizona Dermatology to Apache Junction and the chamber of commerce with an Oct. 25 ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Arizona Dermatology has been in practice in Arizona since 1969. It provides state-of-the-art medical, surgical, cosmetic and medspa skin care across the Valley and now has seven locations state-wide.
Its new location at 2430 W. Apache Trail Suite No. 5 is the only dermatology practice in Apache Junction. The 6,000-square-foot facility will offer Superficial Radiation Therapy, a non-surgical skin cancer treatment that is an alternative to surgery.
The providers at this location, Dr. Edward Galiczynski, Dr. Kirsten Flynn and Holly Nichols, NP-C, care about the needs of every patient. Call 480-671-4086 to schedule an appointment or visit www.arizonaderm.com to learn more.
For more information on the chamber, go to www.ajchamber.com.