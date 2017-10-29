Photo: Chamber ribbon-cutting ceremony at Arizona Dermatology

Oct 29th, 2017 · by · Comments:

The Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce welcomed Arizona Dermatology to Apache Junction and the chamber of commerce with an Oct. 25 ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Arizona Dermatology has been in practice in Arizona since 1969. It provides state-of-the-art medical, surgical, cosmetic and medspa skin care across the Valley and now has seven locations state-wide.

Its new location at 2430 W. Apache Trail Suite No. 5 is the only dermatology practice in Apache Junction. The 6,000-square-foot facility will offer Superficial Radiation Therapy, a non-surgical skin cancer treatment that is an alternative to surgery.

The providers at this location, Dr. Edward Galiczynski, Dr. Kirsten Flynn and Holly Nichols, NP-C, care about the needs of every patient. Call 480-671-4086 to schedule an appointment or visit www.arizonaderm.com to learn more.

For more information on the chamber, go to www.ajchamber.com.

Tags:

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie