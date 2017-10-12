Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport attracts manufacturer aircraft testing

Over the past few months, Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport has welcomed five large flight-test groups for manufacturers including Boeing, Mitsubishi, Bombardier and Embraer, according to a press release.
Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport is owned and operated by the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Authority. The authority consists of representation from Mesa, Gilbert, Queen Creek, Gila River Indian Community, Phoenix and Apache Junction.
Gateway Airport has emerged as an industry favorite for testing because of a mix of perfect conditions, including three 10,000-foot runways, a newly reconstructed ramp, large conference rooms, open airspace and ideal weather.
Mitsubishi recently wrapped up more than 30 days of testing with dozens of engineers, pilots and support crew serviced by Gateway Aviation Services, Gateway Airport’s exclusive FBO (fixed-base operation).
Test crews often cite available office and storage space for crews and tools in addition to the reliable average temperatures and flexibility of airport staff as the main reasons they choose Gateway Airport.
“The staff at Gateway Aviation Services went above and beyond to ensure our testing project was a success,” said Katie Woods, flight test team manager for AeroTEC. “The airport was an ideal location for the tests we wanted to perform and we look forward to returning in the future.”
“As a former military base (Williams Air Force Base), Gateway Airport is a natural location for companies to test the newest and most advanced equipment under development,” said Matt Nebgen, director of Gateway Aviation Services. “Our staff is specially trained to ensure that test crews have the resources they need to be successful.”
Gateway Airport is in the Phoenix East Valley with hotels, shopping and dining located within a five-minute drive. The airport recently completed a $10 million project that replaced one million square feet of concrete that provides brand-new ramp space where testing can be completed.
Representatives from Gateway Aviation Services will be on hand for the NBAA-BACE Conference in Las Vegas Oct.10-13 at the Epic Fuels booth-C6910.
