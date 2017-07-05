Overnight planned activity on the Fry’s construction site

[Related links: http://apachejunctionindependent.com/business/frys-marketplace-walls-going-up-grand-opening-slated-for-november/ and http://apachejunctionindependent.com/business/road-construction-work-near-new-frys-in-apache-junction/ and http://apachejunctionindependent.com/business/4005/]
The city of Apache Junction’s development services folks are informing residents within 500 feet of the new Fry’s construction of planned overnight activities this week and next month.
Old West Marketplace, a shopping center on 18.59 acres, is being built on the northeast corner of Old West Highway and North Idaho Road. The commercial parcel is bordered by Idaho Road to the west, Junction Street to the north, Outpost Road to the east and Old West Highway to the south.
The times for the overnight construction are:
•Midnight-5 a.m. July 6.
•Midnight-5 a.m. July 11.
(The work was also done midnight-5 a.m. June 27-28.)
The general contractor for the new Fry’s building has requested, as allowed in the City Code of Apache Junction, to work outside normal construction hours. During the summer, construction is permitted during the hours of 5 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Due to the excessive heat normal at this time of year, and the need to make one continuous pour of the interior floor, the city has granted an overnight construction noise permit to Campbell Development for the days and hours noted above.
In an effort to reduce noise, the contractor has relocated the truck washout area to the west side of the project site along Idaho Road and trucks will be exiting to Old West Highway near the new gas station. The majority of the activity will take place inside the walls of the new building, but concrete truck cleanout and other vehicular and equipment movement will occur outside the building. Back-up warning alarms on the cement trucks and other equipment cannot be turned off or disabled per health and safety regulations that protect workers on the job site.
Residents are being told if they have questions or concerns to contact the Code Compliance hotline at 480-474-5112.
Editor’s note: Al Bravo is the public information officer for the city of Apache Junction.