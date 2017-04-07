Otero Realty Group donates $500 to Apache Junction High School Band
(Special to the Independent)
Otero Realty Group Inc. donated $500 to the Apache Junction High School Band. Above in the front are Al Otero; David Balogh, band leader; Elise Otero; and Lisha Newell. For information on Otero Realty Group, e-mail oterorealtygroup@gmail.com.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.