Nissan offers SRP customers discount on all-electric car

Salt River Project has arranged for Nissan North America to offer SRP customers the opportunity to purchase a 2017 Nissan Leaf from a participating dealership at a discounted rate. Through a group-purchase program, Nissan will provide a $10,000 incentive to eligible SRP customers who purchase the all-electric Leaf with the added potential for a $7,500 federal tax credit on its fleet vehicles.
“We are excited to work with Nissan to offer our customers an opportunity to invest in an electric vehicle that will save them money while helping the environment,” Kelly Barr, SRP senior director of environmental management and chief sustainability and compliance executive, said in a press release.
To participate in Nissan’s incentive program, SRP customers must present the fleet code, along with a copy of the customer’s SRP utility bill or e-bill, to a participating dealership. To access the fleet code and dealership list visit SRPnet.com/evoffer. This incentive program is only available for a limited time until July 31, while supplies last, and may be subject to additional limitations and eligibility requirements. Nissan is responsible for paying for all incentives.
SRP is happy to help more people make the switch to electric vehicles for savings, efficiency and a cleaner environment, Ms. Barr said.
Driving an electric vehicle can provide access to the HOV lane and save money in several different ways. SRP residential customers who purchase or lease a qualified electric vehicle are eligible to join the SRP EV Community where they can receive updated industry research, news and information by logging on to srpnet.com/ev. They can also learn more about saving money by charging their vehicles during lower-priced, off-peak hours through the SRP EV Price Plan at srpnet.com/evpriceplan.
Customers may calculate their savings from switching to an all-electric vehicle at srp.wattplan.com/ev. Find out where the plug-in stations are by visiting plugshare.com.