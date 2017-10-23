Apache Junction newspaper has digital-first daily focus, new monthly mailing to 35,000

After this week’s issue, readers will not be receiving a weekly Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent home-delivered edition of the newspaper.
News is going digital-first to the website, http://apachejunctionindependent.com, with sections such as Apache Junction/Gold Canyon news, business, calendar, east valley/state, education, entertainment, history of the area, meet your neighbor, opinion, photo/video galleries, Pinal County, police/sheriff/fire news and sports and outdoors.
We’re becoming a daily newspaper – but online – with the news of Apache Junction and Gold Canyon available as soon as it’s ready each day, giving readers immediate access to the community’s news. No longer will readers have to wait to read what happened the prior week. Sign up for a daily e-newsletter for free at http://apachejunctionindependent.com/enewsletter.
Also, readers and advertisers will receive a new expanded monthly newspaper mailed directly to 35,000 mailboxes in Apache Junction and Gold Canyon. ZIP codes receiving the newspapers the third week of the month are 85118, 85119 and 85120. The first issue will be mailed the week of Nov. 13.
The monthly publication will be different than what our weekly newspaper currently looks like and won’t duplicate what’s appeared at http://apachejunctionindependent.com.
The monthly newspaper will include issue-oriented stories and be packed with useful, helpful and interesting information, such as:
•news of local government, schools and organizations.
•business news, such as openings, relocations, renovations and announcements.
•a comprehensive calendar of the month’s events, activities, things to do and more.
•latest updates on local development, real estate and health care.
•features on restaurants, residents and charities.
Benefits to advertisers
Changing from weekly home-delivered circulation of 20,000 newspapers to daily online news and a monthly direct-mail circulation of 35,000 increases reach to serve the needs of local advertisers. Now they can reach every household and business in Apache Junction and Gold Canyon.
Classifieds advertising, found in the back of this week’s newspaper, will only be available online. Go to http://arizonaclassifieds.newszap.com.
To learn more about the benefits to advertisers in the monthly newspaper or apachejunctionindependent.com, call or e-mail General Manager Debbie Richardson at 480-257-8292 or drichardson@newszap.com.
Bringing back Speak Out
The Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent is in its 59th year of publication and is the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce’s oldest official member. The Independent, then the Apache Sentinel, published by James Brooks, was launched in 1959 and became a chamber member in 1960. Independent Newspapers purchased the Sentinel in 1971 and changed the newspaper’s name to the Independent in 1983.
Transcribing calls from a Speak Out phone line of readers’ opinions was a weekly task for me years ago. But in the 30 years I have worked at the Apache Junction office, technological advancements have meant we gather news less by phone and people walking into the office and more by e-mail, Twitter or Facebook messaging.
Speak Out Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, a new feature presented by the Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent, provides a sampling of the many views and opinions posted by our readers in response to stories that have appeared at http://apachejunctionindependent.com. The views do not reflect the opinions of the newspaper, but are merely meant to provide readers with a reflection of the discussion within the community on various issues. Readers are encouraged to join the discussion and post their comments to Speak Out Apache Junction/Gold Canyon at http://apachejunctionindependent.com/section/opinion via Facebook or e-mail them directly to the editor at ajeditor@newszap.com.
Working remotely
With the change to an online-focus-first and the monthly newspaper, staff members will be working remotely and the office at 2066 W. Apache Trail Suite No. 110 is closing. The newspaper phone number remains the same – 480-982-7799. If something has to be mailed, send it to: Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent, 23043 N. 16th St., Phoenix, AZ 85077.
If you have any questions about the changes, e-mail rdyer@newszap.com or drichardson@newszap.com or call 480-982-7799.
Managing Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com