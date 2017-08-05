New fees for tax licenses possible in Apache Junction

The city of Apache Junction has begin the process of notifying businesses that the city council will consider modifying fees and charges related to the city transaction privilege tax license fee, city business license fee, vendor license fees and business permit fees.
The Apache Junction City Council will hold a public hearing on the proposed fees and charges at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.
A schedule of the proposed new fees including a description and amount of each fee and data supporting the fees can be seen at http://www.ajcity.net/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1229.
The council voted 7-0 on July 18 to approve the item, including a 60-day notice of the proposed changes and fees on the city’s website.
If approved at the September council meeting, the changes would be in place for upcoming fall and winter events and establish fees in the time frames required by state law and the Arizona Department of Revenue, according to the July 18 council agenda at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.