The Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 16 held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to congratulate Genesis Project on its new Community Resource Center at 564 N. Idaho Road. It provides direct access to resources and mentoring 2-5 p.m. Mondays (closed holidays). United Way of Pinal County will provide mentoring and general help. Other agencies to attend include AZ@Work, DES Child Support, La Frontera Mental Health and Southern Arizona Legal Aid. A schedule is posted on the Genesis Project Facebook page. This center is provided in collaboration with United Way of Pinal County, the city of Apache Junction and Genesis Project. For more information on the chamber, go to www.ajchamber.com.
New Community Resource Center at Genesis Project
Oct 21st, 2017 · by Apache Junction Independent staff reports · Comments:
