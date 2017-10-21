New Community Resource Center at Genesis Project

Oct 21st, 2017 · by · Comments:

Photo special to the Independent from the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce.

The Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 16 held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to congratulate Genesis Project on its new Community Resource Center at 564 N. Idaho Road. It provides direct access to resources and mentoring 2-5 p.m. Mondays (closed holidays). United Way of Pinal County will provide mentoring and general help. Other agencies to attend include AZ@Work, DES Child Support, La Frontera Mental Health and Southern Arizona Legal Aid. A schedule is posted on the Genesis Project Facebook page. This center is provided in collaboration with United Way of Pinal County, the city of Apache Junction and Genesis Project. For more information on the chamber, go to www.ajchamber.com.

[Related links: http://apachejunctionindependent.com/calendar/genesis-project-community-resource-center-open-mondays/ and http://apachejunctionindependent.com/news/genesis-project-focuses-on-feeding-the-hungry/]

Tags:

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie