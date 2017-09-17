New bulk upload e-filing solution coming soon for property management companies

The Arizona Department of Revenue will have a new transaction privilege tax electronic filing program in place for property management companies by the start of 2018, according to a press release.
The new residential rental bulk upload program will improve the TPT filing process for property management companies, allowing property management companies to report and remit tax to each client’s TPT license.
Starting with the January 2018 filing period, property management companies will be able to file and pay transaction privilege tax on behalf of their clients using the new electronic filing program. Property management companies will be able to begin licensing to participate in the new program after Nov. 1, 2017.
The new property management companies bulk upload e-filing program is designed to allow a more simplified process for property management companies to file and pay on behalf of their clients. This emphasizes the Arizona Department of Revenue’s continued commitment to providing Arizona taxpayers with an enhanced customer service experience.
Property management companies can complete the bulk upload by either importing their client’s TPT information in CSV or Excel file format or by entering the information manually. Property management companies will also be able to maintain their client list as needed. Once licensed to participate in the residential rental bulk upload program, Property management companies may engage or disengage with their clients’ TPT licenses with an AZTaxes.gov account.
Leading up to the 2018 launch of the property management companies e-file solution, several training workshops will be held this fall.
For details on the training sessions and other questions, ADOR has in place dedicated assistance available for property management companies and residential property owners by phone: 602716-7368 or e–mail: residentialrental@azdor.gov.
For more information on TPT, go to: https://www.azdor.gov.