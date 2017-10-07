Networking group donates $500 to hurricane relief fund

The Superstition Networking Referral Group in Gold Canyon recently made a $500 donation to help families and children affected by the two hurricanes that recently hit the U.S., according to a press release.
Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma’s rain, wind and floods have left a wake of devastation in Texas and Florida. Vulnerable children and their families forced to evacuate their homes have had their lives disrupted and that includes the necessities of keeping their families healthy. Emergency responders worked around the clock to provide family friendly supplies and services to hurricane survivors, but still more help was needed, according to the release.
Longtime SNRG member Dave Burden, with Farmers Insurance of Gold Canyon, suggested the group make a donation to the Save the Children Hurricane Relief Fund after hearing there were many families in shelters struggling to get baby food, sufficient water and diapers.
The SNRG group made a $250 donation in September and doubled its donation to $500 shortly after Hurricane Irma struck the Florida.
“We couldn’t just sit back and not do something,” Mr. Burden said in the release. “Hurricane Harvey was devastating and then Irma hit. We made our second donation to the same relief fund that was also helping children and families in Florida.”
SNRG is a networking and leads group that meets 8-9 a.m. Wednesdays at Gold Canyon Community Church, 5810 S. Alameda Road. The group is six years old and has nearly 30 members.
For information about Superstition Networking Referral Group, visit www.snrgaz.com. Donations can be made to the Save the Children Hurricane Relief Fund at: www.savethechildren.org.