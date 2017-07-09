NAI Horizon sells Lost Dutchman RV Resort in Apache Junction

Lost Dutchman RV Resort, a recreational vehicle park at 400 N. Plaza Drive in Apache Junction, recently sold for $34 million ($46,575 per space), according to a press release.
Russ and Andrew Warner of NAI Horizon’s Manufactured Housing Group represented the seller, PVC Properties Inc., of San Diego, a California corporation, in the transaction.

Lost Dutchman RV Resort has 730 spaces, more than 93 percent of which are occupied by permanently affixed, park model homes, according to the release.

“The strong pricing of the gated park is a tribute to the seller’s success in creating a sense of community for the residents,” Russ Warner said in the release. “The resort’s high occupancy and an unusually small number of for sale signs in the park are reflections of their efforts.”

Amenities of the park include a guard-gated entrance; two swimming pools and a Jacuzzi; a large recreation building and social hall for meals, dances, and entertainment; and exercise and arts and crafts rooms.

The principals of the buying entity, Spear Group, LLC, of Arizona City, Arizona, own nearly 2,400 RV and mobile home spaces in Arizona, according to the release.

