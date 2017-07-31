Mesa Fry’s, customers donate over 300 pies to Apache Junction Food Bank

Chris Adams’ first experience with the Apache Junction Food Bank occurred about eight years ago. Since then Mr. Adams, who is now the store manager of the Fry’s Food and Drug at Signal Butte and Guadalupe in Mesa, has been impressed with the passion of the staff and volunteers working at the food bank.
“I received the idea from another store manager to ask customers if they’d like to donate a pie to the Apache Junction Food Bank,” Mr. Adams said.
As a result, he and his customers donated more than 300 pies to the Apache Junction Food Bank, 575 N. Idaho Road No. 701.
“We are just glad we can help out a great organization and put a smile on someone’s face,” Mr. Adams said.
“We are happy to have the support from Fry’s and the local community,” Patricia Notestine, president of the Apache Junction Food Bank, said.
Area residents can contribute canned and dry goods to the organization at the Apache Junction Social Security office at 253 W. Superstition Blvd., the chamber of commerce at 567 Apache Trail, the Apache Junction Public Library at 1177 N. Idaho Road and the Seventh Day Adventist Church at 1650 S. Ironwood Drive.
Editor’s note: JoElle Hurns is Apache Junction Food Bank’s executive director. Its website is http://www.ajfoodbank.org.