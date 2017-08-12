Medical-marijuana dispensary planned at 1985 W. Apache Trail in Apache Junction

[Related links: http://apachejunctionindependent.com/?s=%22Svaccha%22, http://apachejunctionindependent.com/news/update-marijuana-regulations-in-apache-junction/, http://apachejunctionindependent.com/news/pz-to-discuss-increasing-number-of-marijuana-businesses-in-city-limits/ and http://apachejunctionindependent.com/news/council-to-discuss-allowing-second-marijuana-dispensary-in-city-limits/]
A conditional use permit for a nonprofit medical marijuana dispensary planned at 1985 W. Apache Trail Suite No. 4 will be discussed at the Tuesday, Aug. 22, meeting of the Apache Junction Planning and Zoning Commission. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at 300 W. Superstition Blvd. The agenda is at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
The site is at the southwest corner of West Apache Trail and South Palo Verde Drive. Palo Verde Plaza LLC is the owner and Svaccha LLC is the applicant, represented by Jareb Mackin and Jenifer Corey.
Svaccha LLC is the recipient of a dispensary license for the Apache Junction Community Health Analysis Area as determined by the Arizona Department of Health Services, which includes the city limits east to Gold Canyon and south to north of Pecos Road.
Mr. Mackin and Evan Pieser are co-owners of the proposed medical-marijuana dispensary, according to city documents presented at the Feb. 28 meeting of the Apache Junction Planning and Zoning Commission. The commission voted 5-1 to recommend that the city council approve allowing two dispensary and two cultivation businesses in the city limits and additional changes to the city code regarding medical marijuana businesses.
Svaccha is the Hindu word for clean. It also means clear, crystalline, purity – a clean product, Mr. Pieser said in an interview after the Feb. 28 meeting of the Apache Junction Planning and Zoning Commission. See the story at http://apachejunctionindependent.com/news/council-to-discuss-allowing-second-marijuana-dispensary-in-city-limits.