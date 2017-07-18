‘Lunch mobs’ planned in Shop Local program

Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce lunch mobs are held the second and fourth Tuesday of the month from May through October as part of the chamber’s Shop Local program, according to www.ajchamber.com.

A group of people will meet at the same time to enjoy lunch together boosting the restaurant’s revenue, according to the chamber’s website, http://www.ajchamber.com/Content/Shop_Local_Program/461

The lunch mobs are held at Shop Local featured businesses where they offer an additional 10 percent discount on top of the discount they are already offering their Shop Local customers.

Upcoming lunch mobs are:

