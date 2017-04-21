Local Realtors named 2016 award winners by Weichert

Lake Realty has announced its 2016 office award winners. The agents were honored by the national franchise organization, Weichert Real Estate Affiliates Inc., based on reaching minimum requirements in gross commission income earned or real estate transactions closed in 2016. These Weichert affiliated agents earned their recognition from among associates in 39 states at the year’s end. They were:
•Jim Sobek, ambassador club.
•Jeannie Dexter, executive club.
•Marsha Dorris, executive club.
•Patty Jackson, executive club.
•Cindy Burton, sales achievement.
•Peggy Thomsen, sales achievement.
•Tom Wideman, sales achievement.
“Our affiliates accomplished so much last year,” Bill Scavone, president and chief operating officer of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates Inc., said in a press release. “We are extremely fortunate to have such knowledgeable, dedicated and tireless Realtors.”
Weichert, Realtors – Lake Realty, 6268 S. Kings Ranch Road Suite No. 12 in Gold Canyon, is an independently owned and operated Weichert affiliated office. For more information, contact Tony Vehon at 480-982-7370 or tony@lakerealty-az.com.