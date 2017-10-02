Local nonprofit CAAFA urges support of Allstate challenge

Community Alliance Against Family Abuse is one of more than 220 nonprofits urging the public to support survivors of domestic violence and financial abuse during The Allstate Foundation Purple Purse Challenge, which takes place Oct. 2-31. The annual campaign coincides with National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which is held in October.
On an average day in 2016, 12,000 requests from domestic violence and financial abuse survivors for services such as childcare and rent went unmet, according to the National Network to End Domestic Violence’s 11th Annual Domestic Violence Counts Report, according to a press release.
The Purple Purse Challenge provides a critical funding source for domestic violence organizations that increasingly face high demand for their services, even as they operate with limited resources, according to the release.
“Community-based agencies like CAAFA rely on the public’s support to meet the needs of domestic violence survivors,” Dorian Townsend, PhD, CAAFA executive director, said in the release. “That’s why The Allstate Foundation Purple Purse Challenge is so important. This fundraising effort helps us raise money so we can keep helping survivors recover and rebuild their lives.”
CAAFA is one of only five domestic-violence agencies in Arizona participating in the Purple Purse Challenge, and the only participating domestic violence shelter in the Phoenix metro area.
“We look forward to galvanizing community members to support this important cause through financial contributions. Whether it’s $10 or $1000, ever dollar has an impact on the life of a domestic violence survivor,” Dr. Townsend said in the release.
Nearly 100 percent of the funds nonprofits raise or win during the Purple Purse Challenge will go toward providing life-changing services to domestic violence survivors and their families, so they can break free and stay free from abuse, according to the release.
This is the first time CAAFA is participating in the Purple Purse Challenge, which last year helped domestic violence programs around the country raise over $3 million. CAAFA will participate in Division II nonprofits with budgets less than $1.5 million.
Domestic violence affects all communities. In fact, one in four women will experience domestic violence in her lifetime regardless of socio-economic background or ethnicity – more than breast, ovarian and lung cancer combined. A one-day count conducted on Sept. 14, 2016, found that approximately 2,007 survivors of domestic violence and financial abuse were served in Arizona, according to the National Network to End Domestic Violence’s 11th Annual Domestic Violence Counts Report.
In 99 percent of domestic violence cases, victims will experience financial abuse, which means their abusers will deny them access to money and financial resources they need to break free. Financial abuse is one of the primary reasons domestic violence victims stay in or return to abusive relationships. Without resources of their own, victims are often unable to care for themselves and their families, find employment and housing, or save for the future.
The Purple Purse Challenge provides several opportunities for nonprofits to exceed their fundraising goals. For example, the nonprofit in each division that raises the most money will receive a $100,000 grant. Additional grants range from $50,000 for second place to $5,000 for seventh place. There are also weekly bonus challenges.
And to further boost their fundraising efforts, nonprofits will receive a purple purse designed by tennis champion and Purple Purse ambassador, Serena Williams. Handcrafted from Italian leather, the limited-edition purse is valued at $400. CAAFA will auction its Purple Purse in the silent auction at the Nov. 4 Giddy Up Gala. In addition to the local fundraiser, one individual from all donors to the Purple Purse Challenge on PurplePurse.com each week will win a purse in a random drawing.
While purses are available in limited supply, individuals can show their support for survivors by purchasing Purple Purse charms for $10 through PurplePurse.com Oct. 2-31. Each charm comes with a short story about a domestic violence survivor who used financial resources to regain her independence. Proceeds from charm sales benefit 2017 Allstate Foundation Purple Purse Challenge participants.
The Allstate Foundation Purple Purse Challenge is administered by CrowdRise and is part of Allstate Foundation Purple Purse, a public education and fundraising program aimed at raising awareness of the prevalence of domestic violence and financial abuse and the need for resources to help survivors. Now in its 13th year, Allstate Foundation Purple Purse has propelled more than one million survivors on the path to safety and security, and invested more than $55 million to empower women to break free from abuse through life-changing financial education, job training and readiness and small business programs for survivors.
CAAFA’s mission is to empower individuals, families, and communities to be free from abuse through collaboration, prevention, awareness, and support. Our agency was founded in 1998 by community members who were confronted by the tragic reality that local victims of domestic violence and their children were living in their cars and out in the desert because they had nowhere to go. CAAFA has grown substantially since then, now serving victims of domestic abuse from Pinal and eastern Maricopa counties. We provide a 16-bed emergency shelter, support groups, legal advocacy, case management, sexual assault victim advocacy, nutritional support through food boxes, community outreach services, and more. For additional information, visit www.caafaaz.org.
Established in 1952, The Allstate Foundation is an independent, charitable organization made possible by subsidiaries of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL). Through partnerships with nonprofit organization across the country, The Allstate Foundation brings the relationships, reputation and resources of Allstate to support innovative and lasting solutions that enhance people’s well-being and prosperity. With a focus on building financial independence for domestic violence survivors, empowering youth and celebrating the charitable community involvement of Allstate agency owners and employees, The Allstate Foundation works to bring out the good in people’s lives. For more information, visit www.AllstateFoundation.org.