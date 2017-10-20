Local businesses can sign up for city bid notifications

The city of Apache Junction is using a new website to receive notifications on bid solicitations.
“This process has simplified notifications and where bid documents are housed,” Heather Hodgman, public works management analyst, said in an e-mail.
To register as a vendor to receive electronic bid notifications, go to www.ajcity.net/purchasing and click on “Vendor Bid List.” This website gives a step-by-step process on how and where to register as a vendor with the city.
“You will be taken to a third-party website to register for free. As a vendor/contractor you will be able to update your contact information electronically. All bids, requests for proposals, statement of qualifications will be uploaded to this site electronically. The only way to retrieve the documents will be to have an account with our third-party vendor,” Ms. Hodgman said in the e-mail.