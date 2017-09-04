Liquor licenses sought for Fry’s Marketplace in Apache Junction

A location transfer, corporation, series 7 beer and wine bar license for Fry’s Marketplace No. 665, 150 E. Old West Highway, will be discussed at the Tuesday, Sept. 5, meeting of the Apache Junction City Council.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. The agenda is at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.

The council is slated to hold a public hearing on the application and forward a recommendation for approval or denial to the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control.

In a separate public hearing, the council is slated to consider an application for a location transfer, corporation, series 9 liquor store license for the Fry’s Marketplace No. 665, according to the meeting agenda at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.

