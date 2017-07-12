Liquor licenses OK’d at Walgreens in Apache Junction

The Apache Junction City Council at a meeting June 20 voted 7-0 to recommend that the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control approve licenses for two Walgreen’s stores.

Voting yes were Mayor Jeff Serdy, Vice Mayor Chip Wilson and council members Robin Barker, Jeff Struble, Gail Evans, Christa Rizzi and Dave Waldron.

The votes were for:

  • a series 9 liquor license for Walgreens No. 4188, 55 W. Apache Trail. This is the next step in the process.
  • a series 10 liquor license for Walgreens No. 06333, 2440 S. Ironwood, Apache Junction.

More information is available with the council agenda at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.

