Liquor license sought by A-Plus Product Source at 832 N. Main Drive

The Apache Junction City Council at a meeting May 16 voted 6-0 to recommend that the Arizona Department of Liquor License and Control approve a series 10 liquor license for A-Plus Product Source, 832 N. Main Drive. The meeting agenda is at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Voting yes were Mayor Jeff Serdy, Vice Mayor Chip Wilson and council members Jeff Struble, Gail Evans, Dave Waldron and Christa Rizzi. Councilwoman Robin Barker was not present.
Pending applications before the Arizona Department of Liquor License and Control can be viewed at http://www.azliquor.gov/query/results_pendingapps.cfm.