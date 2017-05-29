Liquor license sought by A-Plus Product Source at 832 N. Main Drive

May 29th, 2017 · by · Comments:

The Apache Junction City Council at a meeting May 16 voted 6-0 to recommend that the Arizona Department of Liquor License and Control approve a series 10 liquor license for A-Plus Product Source, 832 N. Main Drive. The meeting agenda is at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.

Voting yes were Mayor Jeff Serdy, Vice Mayor Chip Wilson and council members Jeff Struble, Gail Evans, Dave Waldron and Christa Rizzi. Councilwoman Robin Barker was not present.

Pending applications before the Arizona Department of Liquor License and Control can be viewed at http://www.azliquor.gov/query/results_pendingapps.cfm.

Tags:

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie