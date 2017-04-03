Lauren Holly new licensed massage therapist in Gold Canyon
Photo special to the Independent, from Gold Canyon Business Association
The Gold Canyon Business Association held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome Lauren Holly, licensed massage therapist with Gold Canyon Massage, to her new office at Executive Suites, 6589 S. Kings Ranch Road Suite C.
The community is invited to join her at her new office location for an open house at 4:30 p.m. April 20.
She may be reached via phone or text at 480-845-3788, e-mail at GoldCanyonMassage@gmail.com or through her website, www.GoldCanyonMassage.com.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.