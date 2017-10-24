KOA-style campground planned at Tomahawk and U.S. 60 in Apache Junction

Rezoning 16.87 acres of vacant property at the northeast corner area of South Tomahawk Road and U.S. Highway 60 to construct a KOA-style campground with commercial businesses will be discussed at the 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, meeting of the Apache Junction Planning and Zoning Commission. The meeting will be held in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.
The conceptual plans set aside 4 acres of freeway frontage for a proposed 300- to 350-room hotel, restaurant and retail uses.
Steve Cochrane, trustee of the Nathan, Ethan and Adam Cochrane Residuary Trusts (owner) and George McGavin and Linda Pearson (applicants), represented by Kevin McDougall (project engineer), are seeking to rezone the property from RS-20/PD (Medium Density Single-family Detached Residential by Planned Development) to B-1/PD (General Commercial District by Planned Development).
“Mr. McGavin and his associates own and operate the existing KOA campground at the southwest corner of East Old West
Highway and South Tomahawk Road. Mr. McGavin informed staff that he has been very successful with KOA and that he was looking for another property to operate a KOA or KOA-type campground,” according to a staff report with the agenda at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Darin Uselman, vice president of franchise services for Kampgrounds of America Inc., wrote the following in a letter to Apache Junction City Manager Bryant Powell, according to the city staff report: “Kampgrounds of America Inc. has approved the Tomahawk site location. We would ask that the same RV zoning at the existing Apache Junction KOA be applied to the Tomahawk site as well. This zoning would allow our franchisee to have RV camp sites, park model cabins, tent sites and a recreational building. This KOA will be family friendly and will not be a 55-plus adult park.”
The engineer for the project, Kevin McDougall of McDougall Devcon, wrote in a project narrative that there would be 300 to 350 rooms in the hotel.
“The 4-acre hotel/restaurant site will be designed and built by others and we estimate 3 acres plus for hotel site at a basis 115 units per acre for 300-350 rooms…. Motel amenities include: complimentary breakfast, restaurant, Internet/free Wi-Fi, cable TV, parking, 24-hour front desk service, smoke free hotel, swimming pool, bar, air-conditioning, coffee/tea in lobby and a TV/Wi-Fi seating area in lobby,” according to the narrative from Mr. McDougall.