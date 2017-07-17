Job Fair Sept. 14 at Superstition Mountain Campus of Central Arizona College

A job fair with a variety of employers will be held Thursday, Sept. 14, at rooms F115 and F118 at the Superstition Mountain Campus of Central Arizona College, 805 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction. Free entry.

Veterans’ preference is 9:30-10 a.m. and all job seekers are welcome 10 a.m.-2 p.m

It is hosted by the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Arizona @ Work of Pinal County, the city of Apache Junction and CAC.

Registered businesses include Brookdale Senior Living, H&R Block, LegalShield, Independent Associates and Sagicore Life Insurance.

For a list of attending employers, visit http://ajchamber.com/content/job_fair/7936.

