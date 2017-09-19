Influx of winter visitors possible due to hurricanes

People who would normally head to Florida, Texas or Mexico for the winter have been calling a local nonprofit seeking information on staying instead in Arizona.
“I hope you guys are ready for an onslaught this year. I’m getting calls galore. A lot of them aren’t going to Texas or Florida. And I’m also getting calls from people who winter in Mexico now that said they’re not going back. So be ready. They’re coming,” Judy Lutes of the Arizona Winter Visitors Association, 861 W. Superstition Blvd., said at the Sept. 12 meeting of the Focal Point and Tourism Committee.
Hurricanes Harvey and Irma wrought devastation in Texas and Florida.
Apache Junction recreational vehicle and mobile home parks were at capacity last year, Ms. Lutes said.
“They were all full. We couldn’t even find spaces,” she said.
“So we’re already full, so where are they going to go?” Jeff Serdy, a member of the committee and the mayor of Apache Junction, asked.
“We’re going to have to find a place for them to go,” Ms. Lutes said.
The Arizona Winter Visitors Association has served the needs of winter visitors and those who make Arizona their permanent home after retirement since 1992, according to http://www.arizonawintervisitors.com. The office is at 861 W. Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction.
Focal Point and Tourism Committee member Tess Nesser recalled a year in the 1970s when people from the East Coast flocked to Arizona for the winter.
“Back about 1977-78 … I think that was the year back east where everything froze, it was 30-below every place and everybody and his uncle high-tailed it out and a lot of people came here. The population of Apache Junction here that winter went over 100,000 people … And there (were) so many people – and there were more parks back then – that everything was full and they were parked on the sides of the road and everywhere all over this town,” she said.
“If they bring RVs, there’s places for them. But rentals are getting harder and harder to get,” Ms. Lutes said. “And also Canadian currency is getting better so if that gets good, they’re going to be coming down here again,” she said.
“So that means it’s a trickle down too: All the restaurants will do good, the Barleens (Arizona Opry) will do good, the (Goldfield) Ghost Town will do good,” Mr. Serdy said.
“It’s going to be a good winter,” Ms. Lutes said.
Focal Point and Tourism Committee member Amy Allanson asked if the Bureau of Land Management property on the north side of Apache Junction could be used for winter visitors.
“Can BLM land be used? Can people camp there?” she asked.
“No,” Mr. Serdy said. “In RVs you can stay at Lost Dutchman State Park for a few weeks before they move you along.”
The Focal Point and Tourism Committee, which was set up to beautify the city’s Focal Point on the northeast corner of North and West Apache Trail, has broadened its focus over the years and is planning a centennial celebration honoring the naming of Apache Junction. A special night Focal Point and Tourism Committee meeting begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, at the Mountain View Lutheran Church, 2122 S. Goldfield Road in Apache Junction. Anyone interested in helping with the planning may attend.
