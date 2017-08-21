Hitching Post raffle raised $1,900 for boys and girls club in Apache Junction

A raffle raised $1,900 for the Boys and Girls Clubs of the East Valley Superstition Mountain Branch, 1755 N. Idaho Road in Apache Junction.
It was held at Hitching Post, 2341 N. Apache Trail in Apache Junction, owner Mehmood Mohiuddin said.
“They approached me … that they need help. Hitching Post’s doors are open to locals and any type of local charities and people. We just raised (a) huge amount for Mining Camp employees also,” Mr. Mohiuddin said.
An AR-15 rifle was donated for the raffle by Jeff Serdy, owner of AJI Sporting Goods, 10444 E. Apache Trail. Mr. Serdy is also the mayor of Apache Junction.
“It was a Double Star AR-15,” Mr. Serdy said. “Boys and Girls Club has no consistent funding and we always try to help when we can,” he said.
“The money will be used for our back-to-school shopping where some members from our club were able to receive $125 each towards new clothes for the start of school,” Russell St. John, branch manager of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the East Valley–Superstition Mountain Branch, said.
The club’s website is https://www.clubzona.org/locations/apache_junction.
