Gold Canyon Golf Resort offering summer specials

Enjoy spectacular views of the Superstition Mountains and dramatic sunsets over the valley while dining at Kokopelli’s Restaurant at Gold Canyon Golf Resort, 6100 S. Kings Ranch Road. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the casual-style restaurant features nightly dinner specials and a Sunday brunch.
A summer sizzler is 50 percent off all food menu items and live entertainment on Fridays through Sept. 30 at Kokopelli’s and The Bar and Grill.
At lunch, enjoy numerous popular sandwiches, burgers, salads, soups and pizza as well as a complete list of entrees. The dinner menu specializes in steaks, ribs, seafood, fresh-made pasta and poultry dishes. There are nightly dinner specials along with house-made sweets for dessert. To make a reservation, call 480-671-5517.
For a full list of specials, visit www.gcgr.com. For reservations, call 480-982-9090 extension No. 1.
Below are some of the 2017 summer accommodations, golf and spa specials.
•2017 summer room specials through Aug. 30.
•Sunday-Thursday staycation, choice of a patio casita with one king or two queen beds.
•Bed and breakfast, cost includes one night’s accommodations in a patio king casita and a $30 resort dining credit to be used for breakfast bedside or anytime in one of the restaurants.
•Suite special. Stay one night in a one-bedroom spa suite, includes a $50 resort credit with each night.
•Gold choice. Choose two of the following for each night: 18 holes of golf for two on the Sidewinder course, a $70 dining credit or a $70 spa service credit.
•Stay and play twice. Offer includes one-night stay in a patio king casita and each person can play 18 holes on two courses. Practice balls and club storage included.
•Spa specials summer body. Offer includes a 30-minute massage with a citrus exfoliation.
Enjoy the stunning views of the Superstition Mountains, and Gold Canyon’s pristine desert. You may even get a glimpse of a great-horned owl, a bobcat, a herd javelina or deer. Schedule your escape today.
Editor’s note: Pam Burks is a resident of Gold Canyon.