Gastroenterology services at Banner Goldfield in Apache Junction

Banner Goldfield Medical Center, 2050 W. Southern Ave. in Apache Junction, is making it easier for patients to receive routine gastroenterology services.
The facility has partnered with Reddy GI Associates, a part of Banner Health Network, to expand gastroenterology services. Patients can receive outpatient gastroenterology procedures including colonoscopies, scopes of the esophagus and more Monday through Friday, according to a press release.
Offering this service allows patients to visit their local hospital instead of driving west into Phoenix. Dr. Jodie Singh of Banner Medical Group will start April 3 to support these services at Banner Ironwood Medical Center in San Tan Valley and later expand to Banner Goldfield. Dr. Robert Kinkade, general surgeon at Banner Health, will be providing gastroenterology services at Banner Goldfield Medical Center, according to the release.