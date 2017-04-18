Fry’s Marketplace walls going up; grand opening slated for November

The Fry’s Marketplace is beginning to take shape on the northeast corner of Old West Highway and North Idaho Road, with walls going up in recent weeks.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening is planned in November for the supermarket across the street from the current Fry’s Food and Drug, according to Katie Arrington, communications and engagement manager at Fry’s Food Stores.
The new 120,000-square-foot Fry’s Marketplace will include an adjacent Fry’s fuel station. The new store will employ 350, including its current employees who are expected to transfer. New hiring is slated to start in mid-summer, Ms. Arrington said.
The Fry’s Marketplace will feature “a wine and beer bar, a chef-inspired bistro, full-service sushi station, apparel department and more,” she said.
The business is continuing its partnership with the Desert Schools Credit Union at the new location, Ms. Arrington said.
Also planned for the Old West Marketplace is a Wendy’s fast-food restaurant and 20,000 square feet of additional shop space, said Janine Hanna-Solley, economic development director for the city of Apache Junction, with a number of tenants with letters of intent. “There will also be two or three additional out-parcels available for development. The shop space and out-parcels are all owned and managed by the Barclay Group,” she said.
The commercial parcel is bordered by Idaho Road to the west, Junction Street to the north, Outpost Road to the east and Old West Highway to the south. Previously the site of the Apache Junction Plaza, the parcel was a commercial subdivision established in 1962 prior to the city’s incorporation in 1978, according to city records.
The development of the downtown core is paramount to the progression of Apache Junction, Larry Johnson, president and CEO of the Apache Junction Chamber of commerce, said.
“Recently, we have been fortunate to see new and expanding businesses in and around Apache Junction. This momentum continues with the Old West Marketplace including the new Fry’s Marketplace. The Kroeger Co. has made a significant reinvestment into the community, which will strengthen our economic base while providing additional jobs and access to products and services previously unavailable to our residents. We are happy to welcome Fry’s Marketplace to Apache Junction,” he said.
